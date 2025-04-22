NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Play in Nuggets-Clippers Game 2
After winning an overtime thriller to take down the LA Clippers in Game 1, the Denver Nuggets attempted to repeat their success but could not get the job done. On Monday night, the Nuggets lost 105-102 to the Clippers at home, despite a couple of great individual performances.
Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic led the team with 26 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and 3 steals on 8-16 shooting from the field and 4-8 from beyond the arc, while co-star point guard Jamal Murray had 23 points and 6 assists on 9-17 shooting.
For the second consecutive game, though, star sixth man Russell Westbrook nearly won them the game.
Westbrook came off the bench and dropped 14 points and 4 assists on 5-11 shooting from the field and 3-6 from beyond the arc. The 36-year-old point guard made some huge, game-winning plays down the stretch in Denver's Game 1 win, and the veteran did all he could in Monday's fourth quarter as well.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Westbrook's performance after Monday's loss to the Clippers.
Via Beastbrook: "Russell Westbrook back 2 back clutch 3s for the Nuggets 🔥
Playoff Russ in year 17 is absolute cinema 🍿"
Via Matt Brooks: "This has been such an awesome Russell Westbrook series"
Via Ryan Blackburn: "Russell Westbrook man. Wow."
Via Esfandiar Baraheni: "How can you not be happy for Russell Westbrook"
It certainly seems like Westbrook has enjoyed playing against his former team through two games, and has surprisingly been one of Denver's most reliable players so far in this series. The Nuggets will head to LA for Game 3 on Thursday.