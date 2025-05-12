NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Play in Nuggets-Thunder Game 4
After making a statement with an overtime win in Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver Nuggets fell flat in Sunday's Game 4. The Thunder beat the Nuggets 92-87 on Sunday to even the series 2-2, as Denver had one of their worst offensive performances of the season.
In a losing effort, the Nuggets were led by Nikola Jokic with 27 points and 13 rebounds, while Aaron Gordon, Jamal Murray, and Christian Braun each scored 15+ points to help. Outside of those four, though, the Nuggets had minimal help.
Michael Porter Jr. scored just three points on 1-7 shooting from the field and 0-5 from three-point range, and Russell Westbrook came off the bench to contribute just six points on 2-12 shooting before fouling out.
However, Westbrook found his way to make an impact on the game. Many fans took to social media to appreciate what he did for the Nuggets on Sunday.
"There aren’t many Superstars who have been able to become such a effective role player like Russell Westbrook. Give him credit where credit is due," one fan posted.
Westbrook made one of the best plays of the game when he put the clamps on Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
"I don't care what people say about Russ he can play for me any day. His energy and his passion for the game is second to none. He do more good things than bad and if anyone says anything different they're just hating," another fan said.
"Intense Russ is the best," a fan replied.
The Nuggets desperately need Westbrook to play at a high level to win this series against his former team, and his two-way intensity can be a real game-changer.