NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook's Play In Nuggets-Thunder Game 5
Game 5 was set to be a decisive contest in the second-round series between the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder, with the winner taking the 3-2 series lead and having two chances to close it out. While the stars were expected to rise up, it was all going to come down to the play of the supporting cast players.
The stars rose to the occasion in Game 5 with Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shining, but the Thunder were able to get enough contributions all-around to help make a fourth quarter comeback and take the 112-105 win. Playing up against his former team in the Thunder, Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook received a lot of attention after his performance.
Westbrook finished with four points, four rebounds, and three assists in 20 minutes of action for the Nuggets. While Westbrook has had some stellar performances in these playoffs, he clearly wasn't at his best on Tuesday night. Whether that was due to the ESPN report on him earlier today, that remains to be determined.
Seeing this performance, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Westbrook.
It's been a rough past two games for Westbrook now, who's shot two of 12 combined from beyond the arc and three of 19 from the field. As mentioned, Westbrook was even productive earlier in the series, such as 18 and 19 points in back-to-back games.
What had many people talking was his missed three in the third quarter, where Westbrook shot the ball far left of the basket.
"Wow," one user commented.
"The next one was worse!" a fan replied.
"hes contributing in other ways," a user added.
However, as was the case in the Clippers series, Westbrook has shown he can turn it around amid criticism. With the Nuggets' season on the line on Thursday, Denver will be looking for an improved performance from their veteran guard, with tip-off set for 8:30 p.m. EST.
