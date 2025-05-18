NBA Fans React To Russell Westbrook’s Play in Nuggets-Thunder Game 7
Sunday's NBA slate featured just one game, but it being a Game 7 made it extra special. After a hard-fought series, the Denver Nuggets traveled back to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder with the winner set to advance to the Western Conference Finals and face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Two of the top teams contending for the title, only one could make it out.
With Denver battling injuries and seemingly appearing tired, the Nuggets were outpaced by the Thunder as they captured the Game 7 win 125-93 in blowout fashion. Oklahoma City's plethora of defenders and pace proved too much, as they advanced to the Conference Finals for the first time since 2016. However, the Nuggets didn't exactly get all the help they could've.
Matching up against his former team, with a chance to change the narrative against him, Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook was far from his game-changing self on Sunday. He finished the game with six points in 22 minutes, but had four turnovers and a -34 plus/minus. A performance Westbrook will try to look past, fans online didn't hesitate to speak out.
"Against the clippers he turns back the clock of course," a fan replied.
"You can’t possibly blame Russ man," one fan spoke up in defense.
Even though Westbrook is receiving mainly criticism online, others are coming to his defense. While his lows were low, he also had some performances that altered the series in favor of Denver. That includes his 18 points in Game 1 vs the Thunder and his three performances during wins against the Los Angeles Clippers.
"Russell Westbrook deserves a championship ring, too. He’s been in this sport for too long not to have one. That opportunity will come soon, IMHO," a user spoke out.
However, looking past Game 7 will be tough for Westbrook, given he posted the worst plus/minus off the bench in NBA history.
Westbrook now enters the offseason with a $3.4 million player option, with no telling if he accepts or declines. As mentioned, he did have success with Denver this season, but with a new regime coming in, they could see other plans without him.
