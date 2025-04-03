NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Play in Nuggets vs Spurs
The Denver Nuggets hosted the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night and suffered a crushing 113-106 loss while severely shorthanded.
The Nuggets were playing without all five starters, including three-time MVP center Nikola Jokic and star guard Jamal Murray. While that would be a valiant excuse for the Nuggets, the Spurs were playing without Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, Devin Vassell, and Jeremy Sochan, so both teams were extremely shorthanded.
With nearly every other rotational player sidelined, Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook had to step up. In a losing effort, Westbrook dropped 30 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists, and 3 steals on 11-25 shooting from the field and 3-10 from beyond the arc.
In Tuesday's double-overtime loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, Westbrook had a game-losing sequence where he missed a fastbreak layup then fouled a buzzer-beating three-point attempt, so the 36-year-old veteran certainly could have used a strong bounce-back performance on Wednesday.
Many fans have taken to social media to react to Westbrook's performance in Wednesday's loss, although many still have mixed feelings about the veteran star.
"Vintage Brodie. Fans gotta appreciate this, we don’t know how many more of these we got," one fan said.
"Westbrook can put up stats, but isn’t a closer. That proved again two nights in a row," another fan posted.
"Brodie bounced back!! I had no doubt. 🫡," one fan replied.
"Russell Westbrook, are you kidding me??😭😭😭😭," a fan posted.
Of course, Westbrook has not been fantastic in the clutch over the past two games, but he kept the Nuggets in the game through the first three quarters with minimal help around him just one night after playing 38 minutes in Tuesday's loss.
The former NBA MVP certainly receives too much criticism at this point of his career, especially after everything he has already done for the Nuggets in his debut season.