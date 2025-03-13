NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook's Play in Nuggets vs Timberwolves
For one reason or another, the Minnesota Timberwolves own a massive mental edge over the Denver Nuggets.
After defeating Denver in Game 7 of the 2024 Western Conference Semifinals, the Timberwolves have won the last three games straight, including on Tuesday night. Minnesota has now blown out Denver in back-to-back games this season and has now won the regular season series 3-0.
Despite the loss, Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook had a spectacular first half with the team. Westbrook put up 17 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals in only 18 first-half minutes.
"Westbrook is so underrated," said one fan on X.
"Prime Russ," said another Nuggets fan online.
Unfortunately, for as good as Westbrook was in the first half, he didn't have much impact in the second half. He ultimately finished the game with 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 steals, putting up only 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal in 15 second-half minutes.
Even with the lackluster second half, Westbrook still shot 67% from the field, but that was mainly due to him only getting two shots in the second half
"2 shots in the 2nd half some weird coaching in that," said a disgruntled fan on X.
"Russ should have 30 but they don’t give him the ball," said a Westbrook fan.
"Can’t believe he listened to the coach. Jamal murray and braun just dribbling the ball for 20 secs just to brick oh my goooo," said another upset Westbrook fan.
At the end of the day, no one on the Nuggets besides Westbrook and Nikola Jokic came to play against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. The only thing Denver can do is get ready for their game against the Lakers on Friday night.
