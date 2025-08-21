NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook, Sacramento Kings News
Russell Westbrook will be known by fans as a hyper-athletic point guard who is the king of triple-doubles, especially after averaging one for a whole season on four separate occasions. However, his career since leaving the Washington Wizards after the 2020-21 season has been up-and-down, and he has a chance to change the narrative based on where he ends up for the 2025-26 season.
He was a great addition for a great value for the Denver Nuggets last year, despite many pointing toward his performance against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Semifinals. Regardless, he was a key reason for Denver beating the LA Clippers, which goes forgotten at times. However, he'll be on a new team next season, and all the signs are pointing west.
As has been the reporting since the start of free agency, the Sacramento Kings continue to express interest in Westbrook, looking to add point guard depth after the trade of De'Aaron Fox at the deadline last season. After already adding Dennis Schroder this offseason, it appears as though Westbrook would already be on the team, but Malik Monk seems to be the reason why.
Monk's name has been floated in trade rumors this summer, but with three years remaining on his contract at nearly $20 million per season, it appears that trade suitors are flocking to the chance to acquire him. Seeing this recent report, fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on Sacramento's interest in the Nuggets veteran free agent.
Reactions To Kings Interest In Westbrook
"I don’t know how Kings fans do it man," one user put it bluntly.
"Aye @Lakers get Gabe and maxi off my team," a user suggested.
As mentioned above, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber from the Los Angeles Lakers would be a trade package that works financially if the Kings were to send Malik Monk and Terence Davis in return. The Kings then could waive Kleber or Vincent to bring in Westbrook, with that deal making sense for both sides.
"And y’all wanted us to trade JK and Hield for him no team wants his contract," a Warriors fan added.
"trading one of the only good shooters and scorers off the bench on your team, if I'm on the bucks I'd try to cash in on him," another user said.
As mentioned by the Warriors fan as well, Monk was floated in trade rumors to Golden State in a sign-and-trade deal for Jonathan Kuminga. That could very well be on the table, given the uncertainty of the Warriors' situation, but reporting has indicated they want to hold onto Buddy Hield this offseason.
"ion know if that’s the play," a fan replied.
"Truly hilarious organization," another user shared.
The reality is, moving off Monk in a salary dump move or for an expiring contract that can be bought out is a tricky and limited-opportunity situation. If Sacramento can't find a suitor for Monk, then who knows what's next for Westbrook.
