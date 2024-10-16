NBA Fans React to Russell Westbrook, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Exchange
The Denver Nuggets fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in an NBA preseason game on Tuesday night. The loss dropped Denver to 0-4 on the preseason.
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Russell Westbrook all missed the game for the Nuggets. Oklahoma City played their usual starters, and were led by All-NBA guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who finished with a game-high 19 points.
Gilgeous-Alexander has emerged into the next great Thunder star. The franchise has had some all-time great players, most notably the duo of Westbrook and Kevin Durant.
Westbrook is the greatest player in Thunder history, and has been supportive of Gilgeous-Alexander as he attempts to lead the franchise. The two guards shared a moment after Wednesday’s game.
Via Bally Sports Oklahoma: “Always good to see an old friend ”
NBA fans have been reacting to this exchange between Westbrook and Gilgeous-Alexander.
Via @TalkinBallOKC: "Torch passed"
Via @lukemolet97: "The amount of FEELS man…"
Via @chase_mcquade: "Brb gonna cry"
Via @RamblingTeller: "Come back to OKC, Russ."
Via @Tayler_P15: "🥹🥹🥹"
Gilgeous-Alexander spoke highly of Westbrook when asked about him last season.
“He’s one of the best competitors to ever play the game," Gilgeous-Alexander said. "... A really good guy off the court. That’s a guy I’m cool with, we’re friends, he’s just a really good guy.”
This meant a lot to Thunder fans who have love for these two point guards.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List