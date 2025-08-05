NBA Fans React to Viral DeAndre Jordan Off-Court Video on Monday
As 12-time NBA All-Star Chris Paul returns to the LA Clippers, many fans have questioned what is next for the other members of "Lob City." From 2011 to 2017, the Clippers had a big three of Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and DeAndre Jordan, and the trio made LA must-watch television as they constantly threw down highlight alley-oops.
Paul is arguably the greatest player in the Clippers' franchise history, so his return to his former team is a storybook ending. However, what are Griffin and Jordan up to?
Griffin has wrapped up his basketball playing career and is now gearing up for his debut season in the broadcasting world, as he joins Amazon Prime Video's new NBA broadcasting team as an analyst after the service bought streaming rights to the league.
What about DeAndre Jordan?
Jordan, 37, has not ended his NBA career yet, but many are questioning if he has played his last game. The 6-foot-11 center has spent the last three seasons with the Denver Nuggets, where he has served as a backup to three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a valuable veteran presence, winning his first NBA championship with the franchise in 2023.
Through three seasons in Denver, Jordan averaged 4.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game while shooting 68.1% from the field. Now, the veteran center is sitting pat in unrestricted free agency, and there has seemingly been no sense of urgency for him to find a new team, or possibly return to Denver.
DeAndre Jordan is enjoying his offseason
Jordan has been spending some of his offseason in Japan, and he certainly seems to be enjoying his time.
Jordan and Japanese comedian Kazuhisa Uekusa posted a video on Instagram of them doing the "Pokerchip Challenge," and it has gone viral across social media. Many fans have reacted to the video, noting how Jordan is enjoying his offseason, while some are speculating about his retirement.
Jordan undoubtedly has a big decision to make this offseason about whether or not he wants to continue playing basketball, but the 17-year NBA veteran does not seem phased by the possibility of retirement.