NBA Fans React to Viral Nikola Jokic Offseason Video
It's been a running joke among NBA fans that Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic cares more about horse racing than basketball. The Serbian center owns a stable of horses and spends his offseason traveling Europe to watch them race, often showing a side of himself we don't typically see on the court.
One of Jokic's horses gave him a moment to remember on Sunday, winning a big race in his hometown of Sombor, Serbia. Jokic was visibly emotional after the win, prompting plenty of reactions from fans across social media who are already aware of his affinity for animals.
Here's how fans reacted to the viral clip:
"Mans didn’t cry for a championship lmao Jokic different man," @bmorelikestate replied.
"Meant more to him than his ring 😂😂😂 I love Jokic man," @joshegbuna wrote.
"He won a MVP and a Finals and I never seen him this happy!?," @YinkedX added.
"He’s probably been raising it its whole life. It’s like a kid to him," @NBAReactz replied.
"He won the genetic lottery as a 7ft basketball savant but bro would give anything to be 5’3” & ride a horse buggy," @balldontTy added.
"Basketball is his job, this is his passion," @BigSerbOG wrote.
Jokic, after wiping away his tears, appeared to go into full celebration mode, based on a few other images that surfaced from the celebration. The NBA superstar was seen celebrating with a bottle of champagne, and he also shared some celebratory moments with both his winning horse and its jockey.
