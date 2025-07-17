NBA Fans React to Viral Nikola Jokic Video in China
Nikola Jokic is one to enjoy his offseason, particularly going back home to his native country of Serbia. Jokic has been outspoken about his desire to leave the United States for as long as possible once the NBA season ends, and his horses are a big reason why.
Jokic was the NBA Most Valuable Player runner-up in the 2024-2025 season, finishing with another historic season. He averaged an incredible 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game while shooting 57.6 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range.
The Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round in a grueling seven-game series, but then forced the now-NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder to seven games, before losing in the winner-take-all matchup.
While many are aware that Jokic loves horses, not many know that his shoe partner is a Chinese company called 361Degrees. The brand invited Jokic out to China for a media tour and immediately gifted him with something personal.
361Degrees made an entire horse sculpture out of their shoe materials and presented it to Jokic as a welcome gift. Fans reacted to the viral video on social media.
"😂😂 he likes it more than the finals trophy," one fan commented.
"His horse won the other day, he’s getting horse gifts. Yeah the leagues in trouble this coming season," another replied.
"That’s super creative and awesome but also a little bit scary 😂" a fan said about the sculpture.
The seven-time All-Star seemed pretty happy with the gift and even said "This is really cool...It is amazing."
Jokic and the Nuggets are looking to get back into title contention with their offseason additions of Cam Johnson, Bruce Brown, Jonas Valanciunas, and Tim Hardaway Jr.
