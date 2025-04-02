NBA Fans React to Wild Russell Westbrook Sequence in Nuggets-Wolves
On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in what was easily the game of the year.
Unfortunately, for how great the game was, the finish to it was absolute chaos. For everyone who wasn't a Minnesota Timberwolves fan, it was arguably the worst possible way to finish a game of that magnitude.
Nikola Jokic put up a historic 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 62/55/79 shooting from the field. It was the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history.
As great as Jokic was on Tuesday night, the bulk of the internet's conversation surrounded Russell Westbrook and his decision-making to close the game.
In the final 17 seconds of the game, Westbrook secured a potential game-winning steal, decided to shoot an ill-advised layup, missed the layup, and then somehow fouled a three-point shot with 0.1 seconds left on the clock.
The entire sequence was one of the most chaotic finishes in NBA history, but one that unfortunately went in favor of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The entire sequence set the internet on fire. Many couldn't believe their eyes to see what happened, but at the same time expected it.
In the grand scheme of things, the Denver Nuggets missed multiple free throws that would have put them up three points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the team shouldn't have even been in that situation. At the same time, there was no reason for Westbrook to take the shot in transition.
After the loss, the Denver Nuggets are now 47-29, still good for the third seed in the Western Conference. However, they are now only half a game ahead of the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.
