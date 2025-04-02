Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans React to Wild Russell Westbrook Sequence in Nuggets-Wolves

The ending of the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota game was absolute madness

Farbod Esnaashari

Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) attempts a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in overtime at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 1, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) attempts a shot against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley (10) in overtime at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in what was easily the game of the year.

Unfortunately, for how great the game was, the finish to it was absolute chaos. For everyone who wasn't a Minnesota Timberwolves fan, it was arguably the worst possible way to finish a game of that magnitude.

Nikola Jokic put up a historic 61 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists on 62/55/79 shooting from the field. It was the highest-scoring triple-double in NBA history.

As great as Jokic was on Tuesday night, the bulk of the internet's conversation surrounded Russell Westbrook and his decision-making to close the game.

In the final 17 seconds of the game, Westbrook secured a potential game-winning steal, decided to shoot an ill-advised layup, missed the layup, and then somehow fouled a three-point shot with 0.1 seconds left on the clock.

The entire sequence was one of the most chaotic finishes in NBA history, but one that unfortunately went in favor of the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The entire sequence set the internet on fire. Many couldn't believe their eyes to see what happened, but at the same time expected it.

In the grand scheme of things, the Denver Nuggets missed multiple free throws that would have put them up three points against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the team shouldn't have even been in that situation. At the same time, there was no reason for Westbrook to take the shot in transition.

After the loss, the Denver Nuggets are now 47-29, still good for the third seed in the Western Conference. However, they are now only half a game ahead of the fourth-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News