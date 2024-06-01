NBA Fans Rip 2x All-Star for Shocking Nikola Jokic Statement
During a recent episode of Gil's Arena, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas went viral with a shocking take on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.
Arguing that Curry and Jokic are not generational talents, since he believes their respective games can be modeled in ways players like LeBron James cannot be, Arenas said neither Curry nor Jokic are generational talents.
“Steph is not a generational talent,” Arenas said. “[Victor Wembanyama] is a generational person. That is a generational talent. Generational means you can't mimic it. Can you mimic Magic Johnson? 6’9” point guard with the vision? No. You can't mimic Shaquille O'Neal's body, you can't mimic f—king LeBron James. You can't mimic Wemby. Those are generational. It only comes once every [generation].”
Arenas added, "Jokic is not a generational talent, he's just a great basketball player. Curry was a great basketball player. It’s different. Generational is something that happens once every 20 years.”
While Curry and Jokic may not be the physically imposing figures that Wembanyama and James are, they are both generational talents by definition. No player in this generation or any before has come close to Curry's shooting ability, and the same can be said for what Jokic has done with his playmaking and all-around game at the center position.
Unsurprisingly, NBA fans have been coming after Arenas for this take.
