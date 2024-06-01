Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans Rip 2x All-Star for Shocking Nikola Jokic Statement

This former NBA player made a shocking statement on Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic

Joey Linn

Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the second half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts during the second half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

During a recent episode of Gil's Arena, former NBA star Gilbert Arenas went viral with a shocking take on Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry and Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic.

Arguing that Curry and Jokic are not generational talents, since he believes their respective games can be modeled in ways players like LeBron James cannot be, Arenas said neither Curry nor Jokic are generational talents.

“Steph is not a generational talent,” Arenas said. “[Victor Wembanyama] is a generational person. That is a generational talent. Generational means you can't mimic it. Can you mimic Magic Johnson? 6’9” point guard with the vision? No. You can't mimic Shaquille O'Neal's body, you can't mimic f—king LeBron James. You can't mimic Wemby. Those are generational. It only comes once every [generation].”

Arenas added, "Jokic is not a generational talent, he's just a great basketball player. Curry was a great basketball player. It’s different. Generational is something that happens once every 20 years.”

While Curry and Jokic may not be the physically imposing figures that Wembanyama and James are, they are both generational talents by definition. No player in this generation or any before has come close to Curry's shooting ability, and the same can be said for what Jokic has done with his playmaking and all-around game at the center position.

Unsurprisingly, NBA fans have been coming after Arenas for this take.

Related Articles

Michael Malone Reveals Hilarious Moment With Nikola Jokic After Ejection

Victor Wembanyama Makes History vs. Nuggets

Nuggets Starter Shares Amazing Message About Nikola Jokic

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.