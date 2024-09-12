Inside The Nuggets

NBA Fans Share Polarizing Reaction to Major Jamal Murray Contract News

Jamal Murray signed a $208 million maximum contract with the Denver Nuggets

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) moves the ball Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) and forward Rui Hachimura (28) during the first half in game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Jamal Murray is officially going to be a Denver Nugget until at least the 2028-29 NBA season after signing a four-year maximum contract extension of $208 million with the team. It was a move that was met with a very polarizing reaction among NBA fans online.

When Adrian Wojnarowski's initial news about Murray's deal broke, it came with a very mixed reaction. NBA fans who weren't Denver Nuggets fans questioned whether or not Murray deserved a contract that size.

Some even noted that Jamal Murray hasn't received a single major individual accolade with the Denver Nuggets, but somehow received the max contract of a player who is an All-Star.

However, when it comes to actual Denver Nuggets fans, most couldn't be happier to have their NBA champion back on the team. Especially, after the Nuggets made Murray's extension news official in the last 24 hours.

The Denver Nuggets were in a situation where they were damned if they did sign Jamal Murray by some fans and damned if they didn't sign Murray. It was very similar to the LA Clippers when it came to Paul George. If the Clippers re-signed Paul George to a max contract, most in the NBA would clown them. After they didn't sign Paul George, they still found themselves getting ridiculed by most in the NBA world.

Regardless of how anyone views Jamal Murray, having him back in the starting lineup with Nikola Jokic makes the Denver Nuggets a legitimate championship threat.

Farbod Esnaashari

