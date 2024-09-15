NBA Insider Gets Honest About Chances of Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic Team Up
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has a unique relationship with Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic. Both are international superstars who came from the same region of the world to become two of the best players in the world.
Everyone always talks about the potential for Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic to team up one day, but no one knows which team will be able to get both of those stars.
NBA insider Marc Stein spoke about the relationship betwen Jokic and Doncic on a recent podcast episode of DNVR and if they could ever team up.
"I mean, I think you can see it, that there's just a genuine fondness there," Marc Stein said. "They get along great and of course that leads everyone to wonder will they ever play together. You know, it's hard for me to understand or try to imagine a scenario where one team could find a way to get both of them."
Nikola Jokic is signed with the Denver Nuggets until the 2027-28 season and has a player option for the 2027-28 season worth $62.8 million. Luka Doncic is signed with the Dallas Mavericks until the 2026-27 season and has a player option for the 2026-27 season worth $49 million
"They are, I mean when you think about it, two of the five best players in the world come from such a small part of the world, so I think that's where the bond is. They're just these all world talents from a very unique and small place on the planet, so the bond [is tight]. I think they only get closer as pals."
The Nuggets and Mavericks will play four times this season, with the first Nikola Jokic-Luka Doncic game on November 10.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics
Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic
Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List