NBA Insider Gets Honest on How Nikola Jokic's Mind Works
The Denver Nuggets hit an unexpected jackpot in the 2014 NBA Draft, selecting Nikola Jokic 41st overall. The unknown center from Serbia was infamously drafted during a Taco Bell commercial during the national draft coverage, and he is now a three-time NBA MVP and has led the Nuggets to their first championship in franchise history.
The success story of Jokic is absurd, as the league has truly never seen anything like it. After the first ten years of his NBA career, Jokic has already cemented himself as an all-time great.
Of course, Jokic is an uber-talented player who knows how to use his size as an advantage, but he truly excels with his mind. Jokic has as high a basketball IQ as any superstar the league has ever seen, and it is truly remarkable how he views the game.
How does Nikola Jokic's mind work?
Former ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski recently joined the Jao Mile Podcast to talk about the greatness of Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic.
"Jokic is going to be who he is," Wojnarowski said. "He's not changing for anybody. So, if they lost some money on it, I don't think any of them are going to the poorhouse. If Jokic having an Instagram account meant somebody had a few more dollars… He has played a game in a way that dominated in a way very few players have dominated. He plays at his own speed, he controls the speed of the game, you can't speed him up."
Jokic is a very rare breed of NBA stars, as the three-time MVP does not want the attention of a superstar and always talks about how he would rather be back home in Serbia. Despite his lack of enthusiasm off the court, Jokic does incredible things on the court.
"It's mesmerizing what he's done, and individually, he's had the kind of seasons very few players have ever had. He's had great team success — winning a championship and going deep in the playoffs in other years. To me, he's authentic, he's who he is. There are a lot of players I covered who weren't sure who they were and they're trying to be someone else," he concluded.
Jokic is as authentic an NBA superstar the league will ever see, and he is such an incredible talent that it completely overshadows his non-star personality. The Nuggets could not have lucked into a better player, but Jokic and the team are still searching for another championship.