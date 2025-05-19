NBA Insider Predicts Key Nuggets Starter to Receive $30 Million Yearly
Christian Braun was pivotal in the Nuggets' run to the Conference Semifinals this year and was also key in getting them to the fourth seed in the Western Conference in the regular season.
In the 79 games he played, Braun averaged 15.4 points per game on 58% from the field and 39.7% from three, which is extremely valuable to any contending team. While filling the shoes of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Jeff Green, and Bruce Brown, Braun rose to the occasion.
As Denver heads into the offseason, plenty of questions swirl regarding the team's future. Can they keep their championship core together? Is it time to move on from a core piece of the team, regardless of the result?
These are questions that the new front office, without Calvin Booth, has to answer. Now, ESPN's Bobby Marks is reporting that Christian Braun could be seeking a very hefty extension once eligible.
"He should get paid. What does getting paid mean? Jalen Suggs was 5 [years] for $150 [million], I think it would be higher than that based on where the cap is going," Marks said in his Denver Nuggets season recap video.
Braun had a career-high in minutes and "was the only player next to Dyson Daniels to increase his scoring average by more than 8 points in the last two years," according to Bobby Marks.
Braun is undoubtedly extremely valuable to the Denver Nuggets, but is that number a height that they want to reach?
