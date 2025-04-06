NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Breaks Silence After Big Announcement
The NBA announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class, and a couple of former superstars rightfully got inducted.
Former Orlando Magic star center Dwight Howard and Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks star forward Carmelo Anthony headlined the class, becoming the most recent NBA superstars to join the exclusive club.
Anthony, a 19-year NBA veteran and 10-time All-Star, has cemented himself as one of the league's all-time best and deservedly earned a spot in the Hall of Fame, despite not having an NBA championship.
After getting inducted, Anthony spoke on the highly-esteemed accomplishment, via Adam Zagoria.
"This is the greatest accomplishment that I ever will attain," Anthony said about his Hall of Fame induction.
Anthony also spoke to Zagoria about the possibility of getting his jersey retired by the Knicks, but added the possibility of it being put in the rafters in Denver as well.
"Why not?" Anthony asked about getting his jersey retired. "So we’ll see, but I would love to see that, man. For me it’s like, why wait? You know, it’s why wait? If you got to think about it, then cool, just let it be... I would like to see that jersey in both rafters, Denver and New York."
Anthony had eight incredible seasons with the Nuggets after they drafted him third overall in 2003, then went on to be great for the Knicks for seven years. Anthony certainly deserves to have his jersey in the rafters in both Madison Square Garden and Ball Arena, but time will tell how the teams decide to honor him.