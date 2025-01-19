NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Gets Honest About Russell Westbrook

TRIPLE-DOUBLE MACHINES 👊👊



🔋 Jokić: 35p, 15a, 12r

🔋 Russ: 25p, 10a, 11r



They are the first pair of teammates in NBA history to both record a triple-double in the same game MULTIPLE TIMES in a single season 🤯 pic.twitter.com/oAJg8IB8Ul