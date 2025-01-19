Inside The Nuggets

NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Gets Honest About Russell Westbrook

Former Denver Nuggets star Carmelo Anthony spoke on his ex-teammate.

Joey Linn

Feb 22, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Feb 22, 2018; Sacramento, CA, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) during the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest players in NBA history. A nine-time NBA All-Star and 2017 league MVP, Westbrook’s list of accolades will land him in the Hall of Fame as soon as he is eligible.

Now in his 17th season, Westbrook is playing a prominent role for the Nuggets. Signed as the backup point guard behind Jamal Murray, Westbrook has played himself into a consistent starting role. 

Initially entering the starting lineup due to injuries, Westbrook has remained a starter even with Denver getting healthy again. This is something Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.

Carmelo Anthony and Russell Westbrook
Jan 27, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook (0) and forward Carmelo Anthony (7) walk on the court during the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. / Raj Mehta-Imagn Images

"I've been in a that situation, so I can relate," Anthony said. "In Portland... What I see with Russ is somebody who believed in him. Denver, Mike Malone still believes in Russ's ability to go out there and perform. Where as everybody else lost belief in his ability. Because of the systems that he was in... I think Denver allowed him to be Russ... The minute they put him in that starting lineup, that showed me that they believed in him."

Anthony said Westbrook is showing what he is still capable of at this stage of his career.

Westbrook is averaging 14.9 points, 7.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds in 20 games as a starter this season. In comparison, he averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 32 games as a starter for the Clippers.

While Nikola Jokic has helped elevate Westbrook's game, as he does for all of his teammates, these numbers show Westbrook never stopped being a high-level NBA starter when given that opportunity.

Anthony and Westbrook played together on the OKC Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News