NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Gets Honest About Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook is one of the greatest players in NBA history. A nine-time NBA All-Star and 2017 league MVP, Westbrook’s list of accolades will land him in the Hall of Fame as soon as he is eligible.
Now in his 17th season, Westbrook is playing a prominent role for the Nuggets. Signed as the backup point guard behind Jamal Murray, Westbrook has played himself into a consistent starting role.
Initially entering the starting lineup due to injuries, Westbrook has remained a starter even with Denver getting healthy again. This is something Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony spoke about on his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.
"I've been in a that situation, so I can relate," Anthony said. "In Portland... What I see with Russ is somebody who believed in him. Denver, Mike Malone still believes in Russ's ability to go out there and perform. Where as everybody else lost belief in his ability. Because of the systems that he was in... I think Denver allowed him to be Russ... The minute they put him in that starting lineup, that showed me that they believed in him."
Anthony said Westbrook is showing what he is still capable of at this stage of his career.
Westbrook is averaging 14.9 points, 7.6 assists and 6.4 rebounds in 20 games as a starter this season. In comparison, he averaged 15.3 points, 7.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds in 32 games as a starter for the Clippers.
While Nikola Jokic has helped elevate Westbrook's game, as he does for all of his teammates, these numbers show Westbrook never stopped being a high-level NBA starter when given that opportunity.
Anthony and Westbrook played together on the OKC Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers.
