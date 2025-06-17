NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Gets Honest on Controversial Knicks Firing
A decade ago, it would have seemed impossible for a coach to get fired after they took their team to its first Conference Finals in over two decades.
Yet, somehow, that happened to New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau. If the 2025 NBA season has taught anyone anything, it's that no coaching job is safe.
While NBA legend Carmelo Anthony has never played for Thibodeau directly, he is a New York Knicks legend and had some thoughts on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast about his firing. In Carmelo's first thoughts, he exclaimed that the firing isn't something that just happened overnight.
“No, and I say that meaning everybody else thinks that that just happened overnight," Carmelo said. "That ain't just happened overnight. That's been the part of the conversation behind the scenes going on…[Thibs] was under a microscope for a period of time. So it didn't just happen…Thibs is an unbelievable coach. One of the greatest basketball minds that this game has ever seen..."
Carmelo went on to add that a big issue with Thibodeau was that he didn't play his bench players enough.
"What adjustments are you going to make to get it over the hump to get us over the hump? Your bench is a major issue but everybody knows that," Carmelo added. "It ain't like this just happened. His bench has always been a major issue. He'd only play six, seven guys. He's a loyal guy. He's playing with who he's loyal to… Let's be frank, the Knicks need a bench…I'm not saying that he don't have guys on the bench that can play. Should guys play more? Yes. Cool."
For as much as Carmelo claims that Thibodeau's firing didn't happen overnight, it certainly feels that way since the organization had no plan B after firing him.
Related Articles
Russell Westbrook's Reported Massive Contract Offer Refuted by Team
Denver Nuggets Make Major Front Office Release
New Report on Russell Westbrook's Nuggets Future After Contract Decision