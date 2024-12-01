Inside The Nuggets

NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Bryce James' Instagram Post

LeBron James' son Bryce James received a message from Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' (6) sons Bronny and Bryce attend a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James' (6) sons Bronny and Bryce attend a game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Crypto.com Arena. / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The first father-son duo in NBA history, LeBron James and Bronny James are teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron has said he expects to only play 1-2 years in the league, but his youngest son Bryce James may not be too far away from making it himself.

In an Instagram post earlier this week, Bryce shared with his followers that he had taken a visit to Arizona. The youngest James son did not reveal any details about an offer of commitment from the university, but his post received a lot of reactions in the comment section.

Via @_justbryce: “Bear Down🐻 ??”

One comment Bryce received was from Denver Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony, who is close friends with his father.

Via Anthony: “👀”

Carmelo Anthony
NBA legend Carmelo Anthony comments on Bryce James' Instagram post. / @carmeloanthony / Instagram

It’s unlikely LeBron James is still in the NBA by the time Bryce is eligible to get drafted, but it also seemed impossible there could be a father-son duo in the first place. For now, LeBron and Bronny are making history in Los Angeles while Bryce makes a decision on his future college.

Whatever college Bryce James chooses will get a lot of additional attention the minute he commits. This was the case when Bronny went to USC, as anything related to the James family generates the interest of fans everywhere.

Bryce James turned 17 years old in June of this year, and has shown a lot of potential while in high school.

JOEY LINN

