NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony Reveals True Issues With Denver Nuggets

Carmelo Anthony spoke candidly about his ugly breakup with the Denver Nuggets

Apr 8, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Carmelo Anthony (7) warms up before the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
At one point in time, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony was once the most beloved player in Denver Nuggets history. Unfortunately, an ugly breakup ensued and Carmelo spent years being hated by Nuggets fans as he became a member of the New York Knicks.

While many thought Carmelo may have had issues with the Nuggets organization or the city, it actually came solely down to former head coach George Karl.

During an episode of 'Boardroom Cover Story,' Carmelo revealed the true issues with his ugly Nuggets breakup.

"I don’t honestly have any bull. Like, there’s no bulls*** with me when it comes to Denver, to be honest. My only bullshit came with George," Carmelo said. "That was the only issue I had."

Carmelo went on to further elaborate that he didn't have any issues with the Nuggets' front office either, despite some claiming he was upset that he didn't have a better team. He doubled down, claiming that the only issue he had was with George Karl.

Former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl
Apr 2, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach George Karl reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets at the Pepsi Center. The Kings defeated the Nuggets 115-106. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

"I never had problems with the front office," Carmelo said. "We always had a really good relationship. Stan—we had a good relationship. Josh—we had a good relationship. Tiki Vanderweghe, Mark, you know—Mark Warkentien—God bless his soul. Like, my only thing was with George."

Karl was no stranger to antagonizing players, and even today, he loves to troll Lakers fans on social media. However, Carmelo Anthony is now 40 years old, while George Karl is now 73 years old, it's time to move on and make amends.

