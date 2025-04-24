NBA Legend Carmelo Anthony’s Message to Cade Cunningham After Knicks-Pistons
The Detroit Pistons finished the 2023-24 NBA regular season with the worst record in basketball, winning just 14 games. However, after making a coaching change and adding some new pieces, the Pistons find themselves in the playoffs this season and are tied 1-1 in their first round series with the New York Knicks.
While additions like Malik Beasley and Tobias Harris have proved crucial, the elevated play of Cade Cunningham has been the driving force for this Pistons team. A likely All-NBA player this season, former Denver Nuggets star and NBA Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony sent a message to the young Pistons star amid his series with the Knicks.
"I always said I wanted to work with Cade, you know what I'm saying? I don't know if he heard that or not," Anthony said regarding the Pistons All-Star. He went on to further talk about Cunningham's potential as a post-up player, being able to use his size as a bigger guard. Given Anthony's skill as a post-up forward, him working with Cunningham could yield some significant results.
In his fourth season, Cunningham finished the regular season averaging 26.1 points, 9.1 assists, and 6.1 rebounds while appearing in 70 games. He even took his game to another level as a scorer after the All-Star break, averaging 28.0 points per game while remaining efficient from the field.
Upsetting the Knicks would be a tall task, but the former number one pick has a chance to solidify himself in the league with a statement early on in his playoff career.
