NBA Legend Gets Honest About Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese
The Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky have a highly anticipated rematch on Sunday, which will be the second WNBA matchup between Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese. Indiana defeated Chicago earlier this season by a final score of 71-70, which was a game that included a lot of controversy after Sky guard Chennedy Carter committed a hard foul on Clark.
While many eyes will be on Clark vs. Carter, the headline remains Clark vs. Reese, as the two star rookies not only have history dating back to their college battles, but are currently amid a Rookie of the Year race.
Ahead of this matchup, NBA legend Carmelo Anthony shared his thoughts on Clark vs. Reese during a recent episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast.
"I always say it as a player and somebody who's been in the game for 20 years - as a rookie, it doesn't matter how nice you are, you gotta wait your turn and everybody's going to go at you because you are who you are," Anthony said. "So what we’re going to fall in love with is how you sustain that, how you come out of that… It is time to come to see that even with Angel, I love Angel, right but you guys are the faces of this. You said the ‘Magic and Bird’ of this era going into the WNBA. We got to see if y'all going to sustain that and stand the test of time."
Anthony knows what it is like to have a lot of hype as a rookie, as he was one of the biggest stars in basketball when he entered the league with the Denver Nuggets.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement