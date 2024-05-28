NBA Legend Makes Surprising Oklahoma City Thunder Statement
Carmelo Anthony only spent one season with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2017-18 NBA season. Despite that, the organization left a massive mark on the 20-year NBA veteran's career.
During an episode of Carmelo Anthony's 7PM in Brooklyn Podcast, the former superstar gave some massive praise to the Thunder organization.
"OKC and Sam Presti are the best to do it when it comes to bringing guys in with transparency like ‘listen here’s your plan…we’re gonna do this and that," Carmelo said. "All I want to see is you hit the marks. If you hit those marks by year three, you’re going to have a very important role on this team.’ If you look at OKC, that’s why they’re successful today. Because all of those guys develop every year. None of those guys were stars, Sam developed those guys…Even Shai!”
Carmelo doubled down on his statements, even going as far as calling the Thunder the best ran organization in the NBA. He specifically wanted to give a shoutout to OKC GM Sam Presti for creating a culture within the organization.
"To me, that’s the best ran organization when it comes to understanding the needs of players and understanding how to communicate with players and hold them accountable," Carmelo said. "When I got there…There wasn’t no type of culture. Russ and those guys was doing their thing but they were guys who grew up in OKC. So it wasn’t any real culture. When I got there it was like, alright we’re gonna bring a little bit of flair, we ain’t trying to be what was here before and Sam [Presti] understood that. He worked with us and gave us our own marks."
The Oklahoma City Thunder have done almost everything right over the last decade. The team has drafted numerous MVPs, stayed relevant, been in the NBA Finals, but they've yet to win an NBA Championship. With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the rotation, there's still a very high chance of that last feat becoming a reality.