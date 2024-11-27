NBA Legend Makes Very Strong Nikola Jokic Statement
When it comes to choosing the best player in the NBA over the last five years, Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is a strong candidate for the top of that list. From the record-setting stat lines to the NBA Finals victory in 2023, the dominance of Jokic cannot be overlooked.
Through 13 games this season, Jokic is averaging 29.7 points (4th best in NBA), 13.4 rebounds (1st in NBA), and 10.9 assists (2nd best in NBA) while being one of the most efficient three-point shooters in the association. This level of dominance on the court has sparked some conversation, as a franchise great came out and said that Jokic might reach a pinnacle not many players can reach.
In a recent interview during the Nuggets matchup against the New York Knicks, franchise great Alex English had a strong statement about the three-time league MVP.
"He's making a case for being the best of all time at a position that people usually don't give that acclaim to," English said. "I remember when I first met him he was so humble and he's still humble and that's what makes a good star a superstar."
While some fans might think English's statement is outrageous, there really hasn't been a center to put up the type of stats Jokic has been able to produce in his career. Entering the league as a second-round pick, Jokic has surpassed expectations a franchise would even set for a first-overall pick.
English went on to mention he felt responsible for helping the team win the NBA title in 2023. "It feels like I was a part of it," English said of the Nuggets title in 2023. "We got to the Western Conference finals but ... I can believe that I was a part of this squad when they won. So, I'm very proud of them."
