NBA Legend's Prediction on Kevin Durant, Anthony Edwards Teaming Up
If there's one thing that modern NBA fans love, it's superteams. One superteam that fans want to see more and more is the idea of Kevin Durant and Anthony Edwards on the same team - especially after the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Denver Nuggets legend Carmelo Anthony was asked his thoughts on the possibility of Durant and Edwards teaming up, which he immediately downplayed. While Carmelo believes the two enjoy spending time with each other, it doesn't necessarily mean that they're going to team up on the Minnesota Timberwolves.
"I hate hypotheticals," Carmelo said on the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast. "Do I think it would ever happen? Maybe. His last couple years, he'll see an opportunity where he can go and help somebody like ANT. That's a possibility, but I don't think them being cool and hanging out, is like they talking about teaming up. Athletes don't have time. They don't be wanting to worry about a bunch of s**t. Athletes get comfortable with their environment and who they are around."
Even though Carmelo dismissed the idea of Durant teaming up with Edwards, he was eventually pushed by his cohost to answer who would get the last show between the two superstars. In Carmelo's eyes, Anthony Edwards would get the last shot.
"Ant would have the ball," Carmelo said. "We coming out of a timeout, Ant has the ball, we bringing KD off of a wide pin-down, single side wide pin-down, with someone they have to switch on. Most likely, they're going to switch anything on that possession."
While Kevin Durant is currently a member of the Phoenix Suns, one would have to imagine a potential move could be coming if the team loses in the first round again. Hopefully, Durant will get that one last rodeo with a player like Anthony Edwards.