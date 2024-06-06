NBA Legend Sends Message to Jayson Tatum Before NBA Finals

Inside The Nuggets

This Denver Nuggets legend sent a message to Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum

Jun 5, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the NBA Finals Media Day at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports
The NBA Finals between the Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics are set to begin on Thursday night, as Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic face off in pursuit of their first NBA championship. This superstar battle is an exciting one, as Doncic and Tatum have been two of the best young stars in basketball for several years, and are now trying to become NBA champions.

Ahead of this matchup, Tatum shared a post on Instagram that included a quote from NBA legend Carmelo Anthony in the caption:

"It's enough haters out there, why not cheer for me," Tatum wrote, crediting Anthony for the quote.

The former Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks star responded to Tatum in a comment, encouraging him to stay locked in:

NBA legend Carmelo Anthony comments on Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum's Instagram post
This NBA Finals matchup is an intriguing one for several reasons, with the superstar battle being right near the top. Tatum and the Celtics were on this stage in 2022 when they lost to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Doncic and the Mavericks also lost to Golden State that year, falling in the Western Conference Finals.

For Doncic, this is his first time in the Finals, while it will be the second appearance for Tatum. The Celtics will try to use this experience to their advantage as they face off with a very talented Mavericks group on the NBA's biggest stage.

