NBA Legend Shares Honest Statement On OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
The Oklahoma City Thunder were the youngest number one seed in NBA history in the 2024 playoffs, taking care of the New Orleans Pelicans in four games before falling to the Dallas Mavericks in six games in the Western Conference Semifinals. After coming up short, their 2024-25 season proved they had no intentions of messing things up the second time around.
Led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder were able to capture the franchise's first NBA title since moving to Oklahoma City, beating the Indiana Pacers in seven games. With what could be the first of many more for Gilgeous-Alexander, NBA legend and ex-Denver Nuggets star Allen Iverson gave the star guard his flowers.
"You have to practice to become whatever you trying to become in life. You think Shai didn't practice? Become the MVP, the best player in the world? You have to practice," Iverson said, speaking at the No Flukes Foundation Q&A event.
An NBA legend in himself, Iverson gives Gilgeous-Alexander his flowers for becoming arguably the best player in the world. Of course, Iverson talking about practice is something that will get a reaction out of fans for his past comments.
Allen Iverson Viral Practice Clip
Before he was a member of the Denver Nuggets, Iverson was the guy for the Philadelphia 76ers, taking them to the NBA Finals in 2001, where he scored 48 points in Game 1 to steal a game on the road.
In 2002, Iverson went viral during a media availability clip of him "talking about practice," defending himself for the media questioning him if he was putting in the work in practice amid his feud with head coach Larry Brown. In reality, Iverson was emotionally dealing with the loss of his friend Rahsaan Langeford, who was shot and killed a few months prior.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Rise To Stardom
Pivoting back to Gilgeous-Alexander, the star guard didn't look as though he'd be a future MVP early in his career. He averaged 10.8 points per game as a rookie with the Los Angeles Clippers before being dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Paul George trade. From there, receiving mentorship from players like Chris Paul, has blossomed into an elite player.
Over the last three seasons, Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.4 points per game and has been named to the All-NBA First Team in every one of those years. Returning a majority of their 2025 NBA Championship roster while adding Thomas Sorber and Nikola Topic, the Thunder and Gilgeous-Alexander will be hard to beat next season.
