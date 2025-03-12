NBA Players React to Russell Westbrook's Heartfelt Instagram Post
The Oklahoma City Thunder hosted the Denver Nuggets for a back-to-back series on Sunday and Monday, as the top two teams in the Western Conference went at it.
While the main storyline of the series was the battle between the top two NBA MVP candidates, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic, there was a significant reunion that not many people were talking about.
Former Thunder star and current Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook returned to Oklahoma City over the weekend and shared a touching Instagram post after his homecoming.
@russwest44: "The “O”
Forever Grateful for the Love ❤️.
Always will be my home!"
Westbrook played 11 years in Oklahoma City, highlighted by his historic 2016-17 MVP season. this was just Westbrook's eighth game back in OKC, and every time he returns the Thunder fans show him tons of love and support.
Many NBA players commented on Westbrook's heartfelt Instagram post to show support for the nine-time All-Star veteran and his touching return to the franchise that drafted him.
Robert Dillingham: "Russss"
Peyton Watson: "The Brodie!"
Carlos Boozer: "🔥🔥🔥"
Quentin Richardson: "🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Darius Miles: "🔥🔥🔥"
Many other NBA stars liked Westbrook's Instagram post, including LeBron James, Dejounte Murray, Donovan Mitchell, and more. Westbrook is one of the most respected veterans across the league, and his return to Oklahoma City is one of the most heartfelt moments possible after how much he did for that organization.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers