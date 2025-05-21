NBA World Reacts to Surprising Michael Malone Appearance in Thunder-Wolves
Tuesday's Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals went the way of the Oklahoma City Thunder after an avalanche in the 4th quarter to blow out the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half, leading his team to a huge victory to open the series.
Minnesota scored only 44 points in the first half due to the Thunder's lockdown defense, and superstar Anthony Edwards only had 18 points and 0 in the fourth quarter. Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker combined to shoot 7-for-36 on the night, and the bench gave close to no production.
With so many eyes on the game, there was a surprise appearance on the ESPN coverage of Game 1 of the series. Former Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone joined the crew as a guest analyst for the first game and now the rest of the series.
Ironically, Malone, who was fired just a week before the playoffs, was reporting on the team that just eliminated his former squad in the previous round.
NBA fans were shocked and took to social media to discuss the presence of Malone on television.
"Taking shots at the player who carried him to a championship is a bold move," a fan replied.
"He's just salty," another said.
It was not just fans that took to social media, but pundits and reporters alike.
While it may not seem like much, Malone's choice of words, given the circumstances, was quite interesting. Malone coached the Nuggets to their franchise's first championship just two years ago.
Nuggets fans took to social media to comment on Malone calling the Thunder fans the "best in the NBA" as opposed to his former team's fan base.
"To be fair when he was fired we were all shocked but I didn’t see many fans protesting or fighting for him, I hate to say that because I love this team but let’s be fair about it," a fan replied.
Another fan said, "Anyone who thought Malone wouldn't be bitter wasn't paying attention over the last 10 years."
Malone's appearances and comments cause quite the stir in only the first game of the series, so it should be entertaining to watch how fans continue to react to his presence in the media.
