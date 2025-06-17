New Announcement From Russell Westbrook, Donnell Beverly, Kemba Walker's Partnership
In September, nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook opened the new Westbrook Academy in Los Angeles. On that day, he dedicated the school’s Empowerment Room to the late parents of his longtime friend and business partner, Donnell Beverly Jr. The room, named after Beverley’s parents, Donnell Beverly Sr. and Leisa Toliver, is designed to inspire students daily.
Having experienced the loss of two parents, and the immense challenges that come with end-of-life planning, Beverly recently launched Eazewell, an AI-powered platform that modernizes end-of-life planning by connecting families directly to resources they need. He was joined in partnership by Westbrook and former NBA guard Kemba Walker, who Beverly played with at UConn.
Eazewell's primary initiative is to allow those experiencing the loss of a loved one to focus on honoring life, rather than the overwhelming burdens that make grieving even more difficult.
On Tuesday, this platform made a new announcement. Eazewell has partnered with LegalZoom to further “simplify and humanize the process of preparing wills, trusts, and estate planning documents” for those using Eazewell to handle end-of-life planning.
Beverly said in a statement on this new partnership, “LegalZoom has shown that legal help can be clear and affordable, and Eazewell has shown that families deserve that clarity the moment loss strikes. By uniting our AI guidance with LegalZoom’s Estate Planning legal infrastructure, we erase the paperwork fog I faced after my parents died.”
He added, “Families answer plain-language questions, our platform helps steer every decision, and LegalZoom’s premier legal platform helps customers create trusted legal documents. Together we turn a burden into a simple plan that protects the people and memories that matter.”
Last month, Westbrook spotlighted Eazewell in his Word of Westbrook newsletter, explaining the impact this new platform seeks to make.
“Along with my friend and former NBA colleague Kemba Walker (formerly of the Charlotte Hornets) and childhood friend Donnell Beverly Jr., Eazewell is hoping to bridge the gap between people and funeral homes,” Westbrook wrote. “AI is a tool we believe will help create options based on each family’s budget and personal preferences… and help with paperwork and the miscellaneous tasks that pop up after we lose loved ones.”
He added, “I've experienced death and grief, and we know how important it is to have someone by your side to help with the details that come after a loss. Eazewell is our way of being there for people through one of life’s hardest experiences.”
This latest development will allow Eazewell to further its mission of allowing families experiencing loss to focus solely on honoring life.