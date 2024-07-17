New Report on Jamal Murray’s Contract With Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets lost an important starter in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this offseason, but they still have another one to secure in Jamal Murray. Fortunately, it's looking like Murray's extension will happen shortly, just not until after the Olympics is over.
According to the latest report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Denver Nuggets want to re-sign Jamal Murray after the Olympics. It also sounds like Jamal Murray is very aware of the Nuggets' plan as well.
"Their plan and their hope the entire time, I think Jamal Murray has been aware of it, is wait until after the Olympics," Charania said. "Everything going smoothly for both sides, making it through the Olympics, and once he's returned, putting down that four-year, $209 million max contract in front of him. I think there's an expectation on both sides that is a deal he will do."
Charania also stated that he spoke to Jamal Murray personally and that Murray wants to be with the Denver Nuggets. Based on his report, it doesn't sound like there could be any last-minute fallout, like the Clippers had with Paul George.
"I spoke to Jamal Murray last week week at the Canada practice, he's very well aware that they want to keep him long-term," Charania said. "He told me he wants to be there."
