New Report on Potential Nuggets Trade for Toronto Raptors Player
Building around superstar center Nikola Jokic has made things much easier for the Denver Nuggets organization. Having a guy like Jokic on the roster practically guarantees the Nuggets a playoff spot, and all they have to do is put the right pieces around him to become title contenders.
Jokic has won three NBA MVPs in the last four years and could be on his way to a fourth. The 29-year-old center is averaging 31.2 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 55.4% from the field and league-leading 47.1% from deep.
Unfortunately, the Nuggets have not had a reliable backup center, so they typically struggle when he is not on the court. Leaning on guys like Dario Saric and DeAndre Jordan is fine at times, but getting somebody more consistent should be a priority.
A recent report suggests the Nuggets know who they want as their next backup center. A Nuggets staffer was reportedly in-house for the Warriors-Raptors matchup on Monday to get a closer look at Toronto center Chris Boucher.
The Raptors center reportedly has fans within Denver's organization.
Boucher, 32, is averaging 10.7 points and 4.3 rebounds in 17.6 minutes per game with the Raptors this season. His 6-foot-9 frame and 7-foot-4 wingspan make him an intriguing target for many teams ahead of the trade deadline looking for a lengthy defender.
The Raptors have held onto Boucher for seven seasons, but he has seen a decrease in opportunity since his breakout 2020-21 year.
The two-time NBA champ could be a great addition to Denver's bench and give them much-needed stability in their backup frontcourt.
