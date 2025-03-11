Nikola Jokic Accomplishes Insane NBA History
Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is having one of the greatest individual seasons in NBA history.
Many have compared what Jokic is doing to some of the accomplishments Wilt Chamberlain did in the 1960s, and his most recent three-game stretch is the perfect example of that.
In the last three games, Jokic has put up a combined 90 points, 50 rebounds, and 30 assists. It's the fourth time he's done it in his career, and no one else has ever accomplished it in NBA history since the NBA-ABA merger.
While many have been quick to name Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the MVP because of what he's accomplished with the first-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder this season, it's become more and more clear that Jokic is the best player in the NBA.
When Jokic was asked about winning the award for the fourth time in his career, he gave a very humble answer and also praised Shai in the process.
"This is my third or fourth year in a row, so ... I don't know," Jokic said about the MVP. "I cannot control it. I will say that I think I'm playing the best basketball of my life, so if that's enough, it's enough. If not, the guy deserves it. He's really amazing."
If there's one thing more important than a fourth NBA MVP to Nikola Jokic, it's a second NBA Finals MVP. The playoffs are a little over a month away, and the Nuggets superstar has a legitimate chance to earn the vaunted award.
