Nikola Jokic Announces Major Shoe Collaboration
When Nikola Jokic signed a shoe deal with Chinese sneaker brand 361, no one really had an idea what to expect. Of all the options, no one expected Jokic to drop a special SpongeBob SquarePants collaboration with the brand.
Nick DePaula revealed this week that Nikola Jokic has officially launched a special SpongeBob collection with 361. The colors are based on varying characters from the popular series: SpongeBob, Squidward, Patrick, and Mr. Krabs. Jokic has been seen wearing the collaboration throughout the NBA Playoffs. It's almost so unexpected, that no one would have thought otherwise when he was wearing it on the court.
Nikola Jokic was asked about his partnership with 361 during his MVP press conference, Jokic had glowing praise for the brand. The amount of respect that 361 showed Jokic was a big reason why the MVP switched from Nike to the Chinese brand.
“361 showed great respect to me," Jokic said. "These guys want to help me, use me. And whenever I read about them, they’re really, really popular. They’re really an up-scaling brand. Maybe I can help them too in some way. It’s the quality of the shoe that I really like. They made a shoe that the comfort is there.”
If this collaboration is one of the first that Nikola Jokic has done with 361, then the future is only going to get better from here on out. The shoe is priced at $ and is available here.
