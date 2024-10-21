Nikola Jokic Gets Brutally Honest on Nuggets' Poor Preseason Play
There's no way around it, the Denver Nuggets were a very bad team during this NBA preseason. The performance was so poor, even Nikola Jokic couldn't beat around the cold hard fact.
Nikola Jokic spoke to the media during practice and was very candid about the Nuggets' performance during the preseason.
"We didn't play the preseason how we're supposed to be playing," Jokic said. "The defense was not what it was supposed to be. We couldn't make shots and we played really poorly the whole preseason. So hopefully, we can do something a little bit better when the season comes."
The Denver Nuggets finished the preseason with a record of 1-4. The team suffered a brutal blowout against both the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder on different occasions. Their one win was against a Minnesota Timberwolves team that was resting all of its key players. Even though Minnesota rested its starting lineup and Nikola Jokic played 28 minutes, the game somehow remained relatively close.
Fortunately for the Denver Nuggets, the preseason is just the preseason. The team will have 82 games to make it right before the NBA playoffs and prove why they're still a championship-caliber team. Hopefully, the looming Aaron Gordon contract negotiation won't be a distraction for the team as they look to right the ship during the regular season.
