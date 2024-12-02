Nikola Jokic Joins Magic Johnson on Historic NBA List in Nuggets-Clippers
The term "generational" is often thrown around professional sports when talking about a player achieving great individual success. In the NFL, Patrick Mahomes is an example of a generational talent as he eye's his third-consecutive Super Bowl win this coming February. In the NBA, it's fair to say Nikola Jokic is one of those generational talents.
Despite famously being drafted during a Taco Bell commercial in the 2014 NBA Draft, Jokic has gone on to far exceed expectations anyone could've had for him. While he is already a three-time league MVP and NBA Champion, tonight he was able to climb the ranks in a big-time statistical category.
In his 690th regular season game vs the Los Angeles Clippers, Jokic has tied NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson for third all-time on the career triple-doubles list with 138. With an eventual 139th triple-double, Jokic trails just Oscar Robertson (181) and now teammate Russell Westbrook (200) on the list. Jokic is one of just six players in NBA history with at least 100 career triple-doubles.
It's no surprise that Jokic continues to climb the rankings, as the Serbian big has been playing the best basketball of his career as of late. Entering tonight's contest vs the Clippers, Jokic is averaging a triple-double on the season through 14 games while in the top five in scoring, rebounding, and assists.
Given Denver has been without key forward Aaron Gordon for several games due to injury and their standing in the Western Conference, the Nuggets will need everything they can get from their star big to stay in contention in the West.
