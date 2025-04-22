Nikola Jokic Joins NBA History in Nuggets-Clippers Game 2
The Denver Nuggets took down the LA Clippers to kick off their star-studded first-round Western Conference playoff series, but Game 2 was not as successful.
The Clippers bounced back after an overtime thriller in Game 1 to steal Game 2 in Denver, winning 105-102 behind an incredible 39-point performance from superstar forward Kawhi Leonard on efficient 15-19 shooting from the field.
However, in a losing effort, Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic did all he could. The three-time NBA MVP finished the game with 26 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists, and 3 steals on 8-16 shooting from the field.
Jokic had an incredible Game 1 performance with 29 points, 9 rebounds, and 12 assists, and followed it up with a dominant triple-double in Game 2.
Through two games, Jokic has recorded 55 points, 21 rebounds, and 22 assists to tie the series 1-1. Jokic has joined Russell Westbrook, James Harden, and Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to have 50+ points, 20+ rebounds, and 20+ assists through the first two games in a postseason.
Of course, what Jokic is doing is incredible, but he is still not playing up to his standard. In Monday's loss, Jokic recorded seven turnovers, three in the fourth quarter, and shot just 2-6 from the field in the final period.
Three of the four players on this historic NBA playoff list are playing in this Clippers-Nuggets series, as Westbrook and Harden are trying to turn back the clock to help their respective teams get past the first round.