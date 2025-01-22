Nikola Jokic Made NBA History in Nuggets vs 76ers
It might not take until he's retired for fans to appreciate the sheer dominance that Nikola Jokic displays for the Denver Nuggets on a nightly basis. From the highlight reel passes to the constant triple-double efforts, there's a reason why the Nuggets can't be overlooked come playoff time when he's performing like he is.
Currently averaging 30.1 points, 13.2 rebounds, and 9.9 assists per game in 37 contests, Jokic's unreal numbers put him in a position to potentially capture a fourth league MVP award, a feat only five players have accomplished. Last night in Denver's dominant 144-109 victory of the Philadelphia 76ers, Jokic again made NBA history with his stellar performance.
After putting up 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists in just three quarters of action, Jokic extended a streak of now four consecutive games with a triple-double despite sitting for the entire fourth quarter. The only other streaks of such instances came from Russell Westbrook in 2017 and James Harden in 2023.
While Jokic himself put on a dominant display, being able to sit out the entire fourth quarter also shows how great the team is playing as a whole. A main part has been the play of Westbrook, who has a 17-5 record as a starter this season.
With the Nuggets playing the way they are while still waiting for forward Aaron Gordon to fully recover from injury, Denver could pose a serious threat to the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder come playoff time.
