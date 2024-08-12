Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic made history at the Olympics en route to a bronze medal

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) runs up the court against Germany in the men's basketball bronze medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic (15) runs up the court against Germany in the men's basketball bronze medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic led Serbia to a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with an all-time great performance. Falling to Team USA in the semifinals game, Serbia had an opportunity to advance to the gold medal game against France, but could not hold their lead against the eventual champions.

Jokic finished the Olympics averaging 18.8 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 8.7 assists. The three-time MVP ranked first total points, rebounds, and assists, becoming the only player in Olympics history to do so.

Had Serbia defeated Team USA in the semifinals, Jokic would have almost certainly won MVP, but it was Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James who took home the honors.

A bronze medal for Serbia is still an incredible accomplishment with the level of talent in this year's Olympics, and they celebrated accordingly.

Seen partying after their bronze medal game victory over Germany, Jokic and his teammates rightfully celebrated the accomplishment.

Jokic did not waste any time getting back home to Serbia after the Olympics concluded, as the Nuggets star has already been seen back at the horse track in his hometown:

The Nuggets were eliminated by the Minnesota Timberwolves in last year's Western Conference Semifinals, but are still feared as one of the very best teams in the NBA. This is largely due to Jokic, who remains arguably the game's best player.

