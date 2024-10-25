Nikola Jokic Makes Brutally Honest Admission About Denver Nuggets
The Denver Nuggets dropped their season opener to the OKC Thunder on Thursday. It was not an encouraging performance for the Nuggets, who scored just 87 points in a rough offensive showing.
The three-point shooting was especially poor for Denver, as they converted on just seven of their 38 three-point attempts (18.4 percent). Losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency was a big loss for the Nuggets, as he was a 41.5 percent three-point shooter in his two seasons in Denver.
“Going into the season, shooting was a concern of mine,” Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said after the game. “You lose a guy like KCP, who's a 40 percent three-point shooter."
Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic made a brutally honest admission about his team’s shooting after this game.
“We are not a good shooting team, except Mike and Jamal,” Jokic said. “All of us are kind of streaky, not streaky, but just average shooters."
There is certainly a lack of shooting on this Nuggets roster compared to previous iterations, but they also shot far worse against OKC than they are capable of shooting.
Denver’s bench had just one made three, which came from Russell Westbrook who went 1/6 from beyond the arc. While it was a rough opening game for the Nuggets, they have an opportunity to bounce back when they face the LA Clippers on Saturday.
