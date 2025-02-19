Nikola Jokic Makes Honest Russell Westbrook Statement
The Denver Nuggets lost key players Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in back-to-back off-seasons, meaning they were set to head into the 2024-25 season with yet more missing depth. However, the team took a chance and inked former All-Star guard Russell Westbrook to a two-year, $6.7 million contract to see if they could find a role for the once NBA MVP.
As the Nuggets head into the final part of the season post All-Star break, the Westbrook addition couldn't have been any better. Whether he's been a starter or off the bench, he's provided value and has clicked with Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. When asked about it during All-Star weekend, Jokic shared his thoughts on the pairing of the triple-double kings.
"It's experience," Jokic said regarding his chemistry with Westbrook. "I think it's learning to play with each other, kind of knowing each other, and wanting to play with each other."
Even though both players have been high-usage players throughout their careers, Westbrook has found a different role for himself where he has taken a backseat to Jokic and provided value elsewhere. Whether that's bringing hustle or making smart cuts, the two have been able to utilize their strengths well.
The Nuggets will be awaiting Westbrook's return now after the All-Star break, as the veteran guard hasn't suited up for Denver since their January 31st win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
