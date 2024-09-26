Nikola Jokic Makes Honest Statement on Russell Westbrook
The Denver Nuggets signed Russell Westbrook in free agency earlier this offseason after he was bought out by the Utah Jazz. Westbrook was traded to Utah from the LA Clippers where he spent the last two seasons.
A nine-time All-Star and 2017 NBA MVP, Westbrook is one of the league’s most individually accomplished active players. In pursuit of his first championship, Westbrook has an opportunity to contend for one in Denver.
Westbrook’s addition to the Nuggets roster gives them another former MVP alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Among other things, Westbrook should be able to reduce Jokic’s workload on the offensive end throughout the season.
When asked about Westbrook during Tuesday’s media day, Jokic gave an honest answer.
“Of course we didn’t have a great relationship on the court (as opponents),” Jokic joked. “We were fighting a lot and talking back and forth. But I know who he is outside of the court. Great teammate, worker, leadership, the guy you want to listen to, the guy you want to follow in the gym. So I think he’s a great player for us, and I think he’s gonna bring us all the good stuff.”
Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke about Westbrook on media day, specific emphasizing his ability on the defensive end.
This was an area Westbrook thrived in last season, and something he can bring Denver at a high level.
Westbrook and the Nuggets look to be a good fit for each other.
