Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Makes Honest Statement on Russell Westbrook

2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook is now with the Denver Nuggets.

Joey Linn

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) before game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets signed Russell Westbrook in free agency earlier this offseason after he was bought out by the Utah Jazz. Westbrook was traded to Utah from the LA Clippers where he spent the last two seasons.

A nine-time All-Star and 2017 NBA MVP, Westbrook is one of the league’s most individually accomplished active players. In pursuit of his first championship, Westbrook has an opportunity to contend for one in Denver.

Westbrook’s addition to the Nuggets roster gives them another former MVP alongside three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Among other things, Westbrook should be able to reduce Jokic’s workload on the offensive end throughout the season.

When asked about Westbrook during Tuesday’s media day, Jokic gave an honest answer.

“Of course we didn’t have a great relationship on the court (as opponents),” Jokic joked. “We were fighting a lot and talking back and forth. But I know who he is outside of the court. Great teammate, worker, leadership, the guy you want to listen to, the guy you want to follow in the gym. So I think he’s a great player for us, and I think he’s gonna bring us all the good stuff.”

Nuggets head coach Michael Malone spoke about Westbrook on media day, specific emphasizing his ability on the defensive end.

This was an area Westbrook thrived in last season, and something he can bring Denver at a high level.

Russell Westbrook and Paolo Banchero
LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) defends Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) during the second half at KIA Center. / Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Westbrook and the Nuggets look to be a good fit for each other.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Made Unprecedented History at 2024 Paris Olympics

Kevin Durant Gets Honest About How NBA Players View Nikola Jokic

Russell Westbrook Reacts to Being Snubbed From Viral NBA List

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Title: Credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation Email: joeylinn52@gmail.com Education: Communication Studies degree from Biola University Location: Los Angeles, California Expertise: NBA analysis and reporting Experience: Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News