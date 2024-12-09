Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Hawks

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic made NBA history against the Atlanta Hawks.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on before game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on before game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. / Andrew Wevers-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic is amid another historic NBA season. Already a three-time league MVP, Jokic is putting together a strong case to win another one. Entering Sunday, Jokic was averaging 31.4 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 10.3 assists on 56.1 percent from the field and 50.6 percent from three.

After scoring 56 points against the Washington Wizards in a loss on Saturday, Jokic responded with 48 points, 14 rebounds, and eight assists in a victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. This was a convincing win for Denver, as Jokic exited with over two minutes remaining, and would have almost certainly tallied another 50-point game had he finished the contest.

This performance from Jokic also made NBA history. Per Basketball Reference’s StatHead, Jokic’s final line of 48 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, and three steals has only been achieved four other times in NBA history. One of these instances was by Jokic himself in 2022, two were by his Nuggets teammate Russell Westbrook (2015, 17) and the other was Larry Bird in 1992.

Jokic is averaging nearly 40 points per game in the month of December, adding 15 rebounds and nine assist per contest in those games.

While there are other players putting together incredible seasons, it’s hard to argue against the MVP case Jokic is putting together through the first two months of the season.

