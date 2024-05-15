Inside The Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game 5

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic made history again

May 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as
May 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as / Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
The Denver Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5, taking a 3-2 series lead after dropping the first two games of the series. Denver got another historic performance from superstar center Nikola Jokic, who finished with 40 points, 13 assists, 7 rebounds, and 0 turnovers. 

Jokic is the first player in NBA playoff history to achieve this line in a game, per Basketball Reference's StatHead. Continuing to make history, Jokic has his team one win away from the Western Conference Finals. Many felt the Nuggets were in trouble after dropping their first two games of this series, both of which came at home, but this group has shown true championship DNA by coming back to win three-straight games against a very talented Timberwolves group. 

Despite being matched up with the Defensive Player of the Year in Rudy Gobert, Jokic was able to dominate all facets of the game. According to ESPN, Jokic had little issue when matched up individually with Gobert, as the three-time MVP was a perfect 7-7 from the field against Gobert entering the fourth and final quarter.

The Nuggets will look to finish off Minnesota in Game 6 on the road and advance to the Western Conference Finals. With Jokic playing at this level, and all the momentum on Denver's side, the Nuggets have to feel good about their chances.

