Nikola Jokic Makes Nuggets History vs Bucks
Nikola Jokic has broken just about every record in Denver Nuggets franchise history. Yet, somehow, he figured out a way to break his own record on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Against the Bucks, Jokic put up 39 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds on 64/50/57 shooting from the field. With the stat line, Jokic broke his own Nuggets record for most triple-doubles in a single season with 30 triple-doubles. Additionally, Jokic also became the fourth player in NBA history to record 30 triple-doubles in a season.
The only other players to record 30 triple-doubles in a season are Russell Westbrook, Oscar Robertson, and Wilt Chamberlain.
Jokic put on an absolute show on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. It goes without saying that it was an MVP-caliber performance.
While Jokic is still clearly the best basketball player in the NBA, the odds of him winning the MVP award remain incredibly slim. Especially with the Oklahoma City Thunder being 15 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets as they dominantly remain in the first seed of the Western Conference.
However, make no mistake, no one wants to play Nikola Jokic in the playoffs.
With Wednesday night's win against the shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks, the Denver Nuggets now have an overall record of 46-28, good for the third seed in the Western Conference. They're only 1.5 games behind the Houston Rockets for the second seed and one game ahead of the fourth-seeded Lakers.
