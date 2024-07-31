Nikola Jokic Makes Olympics History in Serbia vs. Puerto Rico
After falling to Team USA in their Paris Olympics opener, Serbia picked up a big win over Puerto Rico on Wednesday behind a historic performance from Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Finishing with 14 points, 15 rebounds, and nine assists, Jokic became the firs player in Olympics history to record at least 10 points, 15 rebounds, and five assist in a single game.
Statistical history is something Jokic accomplishes on a regular basis at the NBA level, but this is an even bigger accomplishment than many of the unprecedented lines Jokic has posted for the Nuggets since his rise to superstardom.
An elite playmaker out of the center position, Jokic averaged 9.0 assist per game last season, which ranked third in the entire NBA. Across his nine-year NBA career, Jokic is averaging 20.9 points per game, 10.7 rebounds per game, and 6.9 assists per game.
Boston Celtics legend Larry Bird is the only other player in NBA history with career averages of at least 20 points per game, 10 rebounds per game, and five assists per game.
More importantly than the statistical dominance from Jokic in this game was the win for Serbia. While it was a frustrating loss against Team USA in the opener, Serbia bounced back with a big win to get on the board in the Group Phase.
