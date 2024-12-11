Nikola Jokic Makes Statement on Connection With Russell Westbrook
The Denver Nuggets have had trouble surrounding superstar Nikola Jokic with the right help since winning the 2023 NBA championship. Star point guard Jamal Murray is having his worst statistical season in about seven years, as young forward Michael Porter Jr. has to step up as the second option.
The Nuggets took a chance to add some firepower in the offseason by signing 2017 NBA MVP Russell Westbrook, and the 36-year-old point guard has surprised many.
Through 22 games, Westbrook is averaging 11.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, becoming a very valuable sixth man.
Jokic is having one of the best seasons we have ever seen in the NBA, averaging 32.3 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, but the Nuggets are just 12-10. With the Nuggets struggling to find contributors outside of Jokic and Porter, Westbrook has been huge.
Following Sunday's win over the Atlanta Hawks, Jokic told the media how important his connection with Westbrook has been as two of the NBA's best playmakers in recent memory.
"We are talking on the floor, we are always trying to find the best way, the best solution," Jokic said about Westbrook. "Right now, I think it's working really good. We are just going to continue to do that... I just look at him, and he look at me, and I think we just communicate by the eyes."
Jokic and Westbrook are two of the top triple-double machines the league has ever seen, with Westbrook first all-time and Jokic third. Their playmaking capabilities are off the charts, and their on-court connection has been just as good as fans should have expected.
