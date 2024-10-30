Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement After Nuggets-Nets
The Denver Nuggets got back to an even .500 with their win over the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Starting the season with consecutive losses, Denver has now won back-to-back games to pull even at 2-2.
17-year NBA veteran Russell Westbrook had his best game of the season against Brooklyn, scoring 22 points and dishing out five assists in 21 minutes of action. Westbrook’s performance in the second half helped the Nuggets force overtime where they were able to defeat the Nets.
Speaking on Westbrook after the game, Nikola Jokic made a strong statement on his new teammate’s performance.
“Russ was really amazing,” Jokic said. “He kept us in the game, he was really good pushing the pace, he made a couple shots. He was really good today.”
Asked about Westbrook’s energy, Jokic said, “He’s always talking in the huddles, he’s always lifting the guys up. He’s always pushing the guys. He’s a really good teammate and it’s good to have him on our team.”
Westbrook had words with the Nets bench after a pull-up three in the fourth quarter, as it seemed several Brooklyn players had been talking to him throughout the game.
Asked about this after the game, Westbrook said the Nets learned the hard way. The Nuggets will look to move to 3-2 on the season when they face the Timberwolves on Friday.
